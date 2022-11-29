South Street Advisors LLC Sells 2,727 Shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

South Street Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 261,612 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,727 shares during the period. Howmet Aerospace accounts for 1.9% of South Street Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. South Street Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of Howmet Aerospace worth $8,228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 402.6% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 784 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd bought a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. CNB Bank increased its position in Howmet Aerospace by 1,412.0% during the 2nd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. increased its position in Howmet Aerospace by 30.8% during the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 1,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. 90.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Howmet Aerospace Stock Performance

Howmet Aerospace stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $37.14. 25,001 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,169,177. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.41 and a 1 year high of $39.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.80.

Howmet Aerospace Increases Dividend

Howmet Aerospace ( NYSE:HWM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 8.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th were paid a $0.04 dividend. This is an increase from Howmet Aerospace’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.53%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HWM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial upped their target price on Howmet Aerospace to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Vertical Research reduced their target price on Howmet Aerospace to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Howmet Aerospace has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile

Howmet Aerospace, Inc engages in provision of engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels. The Engine Products segment produces investment castings, including airfoils, and seamless rolled rings primarily for aircraft engines (aerospace commercial and defense) and industrial gas turbines.

