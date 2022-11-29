South Street Advisors LLC Sells 1,520 Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

South Street Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 114,583 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,520 shares during the period. Quanta Services accounts for 3.3% of South Street Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. South Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $14,362,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Quanta Services by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,363,311 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,021,965,000 after purchasing an additional 182,092 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,757,212 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $721,609,000 after buying an additional 227,042 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,758,029 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $626,204,000 after buying an additional 20,702 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 52.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,492,323 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $196,405,000 after buying an additional 511,508 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,369,542 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $171,658,000 after buying an additional 144,937 shares during the period. 91.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Quanta Services alerts:

Quanta Services Trading Up 0.5 %

PWR stock traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $144.31. 3,124 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 942,282. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $137.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $133.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company has a market cap of $20.62 billion, a PE ratio of 49.01 and a beta of 1.10. Quanta Services, Inc. has a one year low of $93.91 and a one year high of $151.77.

Quanta Services Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 30th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.19%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.56%.

Several research firms have recently commented on PWR. Cowen lifted their target price on Quanta Services from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Quanta Services from $168.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Quanta Services to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Quanta Services in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Quanta Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $155.33.

Quanta Services Profile

(Get Rating)

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Quanta Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanta Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.