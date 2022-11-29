South Street Advisors LLC Has $15.93 Million Stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

South Street Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,139 shares of the company’s stock after selling 374 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and accounts for approximately 3.6% of South Street Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. South Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $15,932,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LLY. Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Insight Inv LLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Horan Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 96.0% in the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 98 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC WY grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 300.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LLY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Argus upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $315.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $285.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $441.00 to $436.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $400.00 to $421.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $345.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $359.78.

Eli Lilly and Stock Performance

Eli Lilly and Dividend Announcement

NYSE LLY traded down $3.36 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $362.41. 26,067 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,188,184. The stock has a market capitalization of $344.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.92, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.36. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $231.87 and a 12-month high of $369.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.13. The business has a 50 day moving average of $342.24 and a 200-day moving average of $323.06.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.86%.

Insider Transactions at Eli Lilly and

In other news, EVP Alonzo Weems sold 656 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.23, for a total value of $214,006.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,267,298.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Alonzo Weems sold 656 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.23, for a total value of $214,006.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,267,298.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 149,264 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.54, for a total transaction of $49,934,778.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 103,624,546 shares in the company, valued at $34,666,555,618.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 571,297 shares of company stock valued at $193,929,777. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Eli Lilly and Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Featured Stories

