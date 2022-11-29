South Street Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

South Street Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 68.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,189 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 49,394 shares during the period. South Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $2,962,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 337 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 38.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Hyman Charles D lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 11,315 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,445,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,797 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Security National Bank lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Security National Bank now owns 1,775 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. 71.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on QCOM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on QUALCOMM in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on QUALCOMM from $250.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, HSBC started coverage on QUALCOMM in a research report on Monday, October 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.27.

NASDAQ:QCOM traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $118.87. The stock had a trading volume of 124,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,872,674. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $130.13. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1-year low of $101.93 and a 1-year high of $193.58. The company has a market capitalization of $133.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.24.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.36%.

In other QUALCOMM news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 5,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.99, for a total value of $642,909.09. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 44,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,125,334.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 5,591 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.99, for a total transaction of $642,909.09. Following the sale, the insider now owns 44,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,125,334.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 2,894 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.10, for a total value of $350,463.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,569 shares of company stock valued at $1,257,019 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

