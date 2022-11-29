South Star Battery Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:STSBF) Short Interest Update

South Star Battery Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:STSBF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the October 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

South Star Battery Metals Stock Performance

Shares of STSBF remained flat at $0.43 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,521. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.31. South Star Battery Metals has a 52-week low of $0.24 and a 52-week high of $1.50.

About South Star Battery Metals

South Star Battery Metals Corp. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Brazil. It is developing the Santa-Cruz Graphite project that consists of 13 licenses covering an area of approximately 13,316 hectares located in Bahia State, Brazil. The company was formerly known as South Star Mining Corp.

