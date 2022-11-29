South Star Battery Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:STSBF) Short Interest Update

South Star Battery Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:STSBF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the October 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
South Star Battery Metals Stock Performance
Shares of STSBF remained flat at $0.43 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,521. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.31. South Star Battery Metals has a 52-week low of $0.24 and a 52-week high of $1.50.
About South Star Battery Metals
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on South Star Battery Metals (STSBF)
- Three Reasons It’s Time To Get Bullish On Organigram
- Opportunity Strikes! Hibbett, Inc Falls Flat On Strong Results
- Why Investors Are Eating Up Restaurant Brands International
- Zoom Video Continues to Work Through Normalization
- What an Inverted Yield Curve Means for Investors
Receive News & Ratings for South Star Battery Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South Star Battery Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.