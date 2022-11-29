South Atlantic Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SABK) Short Interest Update

South Atlantic Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SABK – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, an increase of 800.0% from the October 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of South Atlantic Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th.

Get South Atlantic Bancshares alerts:

South Atlantic Bancshares Stock Performance

OTCMKTS SABK traded down $0.30 on Tuesday, reaching $13.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,021. South Atlantic Bancshares has a twelve month low of $11.80 and a twelve month high of $16.50. The stock has a market cap of $100.25 million, a PE ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.77.

About South Atlantic Bancshares

South Atlantic Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for South Atlantic Bank that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, and corporations in South Carolina. The company offers checking, money market, and saving accounts, as well as certificate of deposit, individual retirement, and health saving accounts; personal, auto, and recreation loans, as well as home equity and ready reserve overdraft line of credits, and commercial lending products; and credit cards.

Further Reading

