Sourceless Trading 3.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days (STR)

Sourceless (STR) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on November 29th. Sourceless has a total market cap of $155.15 million and approximately $338.62 worth of Sourceless was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Sourceless has traded 3.4% lower against the dollar. One Sourceless token can now be purchased for $0.0074 or 0.00000045 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16,410.57 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00010540 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00007615 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00037508 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.68 or 0.00040708 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006077 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00021990 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $39.60 or 0.00241334 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Sourceless Profile

Sourceless is a token. It was first traded on January 19th, 2021. Sourceless’ total supply is 63,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Sourceless is https://reddit.com/r/sourcelessblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Sourceless’ official Twitter account is @sourcelessb and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Sourceless is sourceless.io. The official message board for Sourceless is sourcelessblockchain.medium.com.

Sourceless Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Sourceless (STR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Sourceless has a current supply of 63,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Sourceless is 0.00784361 USD and is down -2.53 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $267.11 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://sourceless.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sourceless directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sourceless should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sourceless using one of the exchanges listed above.

