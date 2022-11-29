SOLVE (SOLVE) Market Cap Reaches $11.52 Million

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on November 29th. During the last week, SOLVE has traded 1.6% higher against the dollar. SOLVE has a market cap of $11.52 million and $174,463.65 worth of SOLVE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SOLVE token can currently be bought for $0.0239 or 0.00000145 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get SOLVE alerts:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00006033 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001271 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000653 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00002027 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00013233 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000017 BTC.

SOLVE Token Profile

SOLVE (SOLVE) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on January 15th, 2018. SOLVE’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 482,324,963 tokens. SOLVE’s official website is solve.care. SOLVE’s official message board is medium.com/solve-care-foundation. SOLVE’s official Twitter account is @solve_care. The Reddit community for SOLVE is https://reddit.com/r/solvecare and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling SOLVE

According to CryptoCompare, “Solve.Care platform is designed to simplify access to care, reduce administrative steps and burden, simplify and speed up payments to healthcare providers globally using Blockchain technology. It utilizes blockchain technology to reduce the enormous global clinical and IT system costs associated with our current healthcare system. The Solve.Care platform, along with its vast components, is available to all parties involved and creates far-reaching and timeless benefits.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SOLVE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SOLVE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SOLVE using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SOLVE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SOLVE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.