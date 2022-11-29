Solstein Capital LLC Trims Stock Position in ProShares UltraShort QQQ (NYSEARCA:QID)

Solstein Capital LLC lowered its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraShort QQQ (NYSEARCA:QID – Get Rating) by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,331 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,151 shares during the quarter. Solstein Capital LLC owned approximately 0.06% of ProShares UltraShort QQQ worth $244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. increased its position in shares of ProShares UltraShort QQQ by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 23,731 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in ProShares UltraShort QQQ by 325.5% in the 1st quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 139,690 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,438,000 after acquiring an additional 106,861 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraShort QQQ in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,571,000. Guild Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraShort QQQ in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $339,000. Finally, First Foundation Advisors purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraShort QQQ in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $906,000.

ProShares UltraShort QQQ stock traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.79. The stock had a trading volume of 157,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,341,365. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.73. ProShares UltraShort QQQ has a 52-week low of $15.12 and a 52-week high of $29.98.

ProShares UltraShort QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The NASDAQ-100 Index includes 100 of the largest domestic and international non-financial companies listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market based on market capitalization.

