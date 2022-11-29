Solstein Capital LLC Sells 385 Shares of Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR)

Solstein Capital LLC lessened its position in shares of Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,170 shares of the company’s stock after selling 385 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC’s holdings in Red Rock Resorts were worth $106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Red Rock Resorts by 66.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 108,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,613,000 after buying an additional 43,100 shares during the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP acquired a new stake in Red Rock Resorts in the second quarter worth $27,421,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Red Rock Resorts by 78.6% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 18,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 8,181 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Red Rock Resorts in the second quarter worth $2,179,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Red Rock Resorts by 22.0% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 71,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,399,000 after purchasing an additional 12,947 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Red Rock Resorts alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. CBRE Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Red Rock Resorts in a report on Thursday, October 20th. ING Group initiated coverage on shares of Red Rock Resorts in a report on Thursday, October 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Red Rock Resorts in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Red Rock Resorts in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Red Rock Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.62.

Red Rock Resorts Stock Down 1.1 %

Red Rock Resorts Cuts Dividend

Red Rock Resorts stock traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $44.74. 15,147 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 357,573. Red Rock Resorts, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.98 and a 52-week high of $55.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 2.19. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 352.28.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a yield of 9.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. Red Rock Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.65%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Red Rock Resorts news, COO Robert A. Finch sold 22,663 shares of Red Rock Resorts stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.41, for a total value of $893,148.83. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 111,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,382,943.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 50.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Red Rock Resorts Profile

(Get Rating)

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Holdco and Station LLC, develops and operates casino and entertainment properties in the United States. It operates through two segments, Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. The company owns and operates 9 gaming and entertainment facilities, and 10 smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RRR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Red Rock Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red Rock Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.