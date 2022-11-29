Solstein Capital LLC Sells 1,036 Shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ)

Solstein Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,186 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,036 shares during the quarter. Solstein Capital LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF were worth $440,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ONEQ. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $18,440,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF in the first quarter worth $18,078,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. bought a new position in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF in the first quarter worth $14,948,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 92.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 428,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,475,000 after purchasing an additional 206,188 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 33.1% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 817,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,261,000 after purchasing an additional 203,174 shares during the period.

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

ONEQ stock traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $43.08. The stock had a trading volume of 1,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 417,441. Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF has a 52 week low of $39.52 and a 52 week high of $62.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.05.

About Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund . The Fund seeks to provide investment returns that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Composite Index (the Index). The Fund normally invests at least 80% of assets in common stocks included in the Index .The NASDAQ Composite Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to represent the performance of NASDAQ securities and includes over 3,000 stocks.

