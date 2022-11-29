Solstein Capital LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Solstein Capital LLC grew its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,440 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 193 shares during the quarter. Novo Nordisk A/S accounts for 1.6% of Solstein Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Solstein Capital LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $2,055,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. South Street Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 71.7% in the 2nd quarter. South Street Advisors LLC now owns 158,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,686,000 after buying an additional 66,305 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 35.1% in the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,850,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,814,000 after acquiring an additional 999,342 shares in the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 13.3% in the second quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,860,000 after acquiring an additional 1,965 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 5.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,787,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,160,000 after purchasing an additional 90,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 39.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 30,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,426,000 after purchasing an additional 8,648 shares during the last quarter. 6.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NVO. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from 825.00 to 850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Oddo Bhf raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from 820.00 to 860.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $717.14.

NYSE NVO traded up $1.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $122.31. The stock had a trading volume of 39,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,250,919. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $276.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.51. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52-week low of $91.51 and a 52-week high of $122.16.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

