Solstein Capital LLC Has $193,000 Stock Position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Solstein Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,432 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MRVL. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its position in Marvell Technology by 90.2% during the 1st quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 369 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its position in Marvell Technology by 35.1% during the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 770 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its position in Marvell Technology by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 9,632 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its position in Marvell Technology by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 3,145 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its position in Marvell Technology by 38.5% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 734 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Marvell Technology alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Nariman Yousefi sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 274,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,336,480. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Nariman Yousefi sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 274,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,336,480. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.75, for a total value of $238,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 108,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,177,484.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $886,800. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Marvell Technology Stock Performance

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $63.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Marvell Technology from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company raised Marvell Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Marvell Technology from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Marvell Technology from $78.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.89.

Shares of MRVL traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $42.73. 170,622 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,108,506. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.30 and a 52 week high of $93.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.86.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is presently -92.31%.

Marvell Technology Profile

(Get Rating)

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRVL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.