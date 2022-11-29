Solstein Capital LLC Has $10.30 Million Stake in ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ)

Solstein Capital LLC increased its position in shares of ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ – Get Rating) by 21.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 715,308 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 125,703 shares during the period. ProShares Short QQQ accounts for about 7.9% of Solstein Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Solstein Capital LLC’s holdings in ProShares Short QQQ were worth $10,300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Simplex Trading LLC lifted its holdings in ProShares Short QQQ by 162.9% in the first quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 10,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 6,476 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ProShares Short QQQ by 312.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 111,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 84,214 shares in the last quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Short QQQ during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,347,000. Camden Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Short QQQ in the 1st quarter valued at about $407,000. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Short QQQ during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,205,000.

ProShares Short QQQ Stock Up 1.1 %

ProShares Short QQQ stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $14.10. The company had a trading volume of 229,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,567,484. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.36 and a 200 day moving average of $13.79. ProShares Short QQQ has a one year low of $10.65 and a one year high of $15.63.

ProShares Short QQQ Company Profile

ProShares Short QQQ is focused on daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. The Fund takes positions in financial instruments (including derivatives) that in combination should have similar daily return characteristics as the inverse of the NASDAQ-100 Index.

