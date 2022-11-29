Solstein Capital LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP)

Solstein Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,703 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,309 shares during the quarter. Solstein Capital LLC’s holdings in MP Materials were worth $728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. ACG Wealth bought a new position in shares of MP Materials during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Elequin Capital LP bought a new stake in MP Materials during the first quarter worth $45,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in MP Materials in the second quarter worth $65,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in MP Materials by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MP Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at $73,000. 71.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MP Materials Stock Performance

MP Materials stock traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,702,403. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 17.33 and a current ratio of 18.15. MP Materials Corp. has a 12-month low of $26.19 and a 12-month high of $60.19. The company has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.97, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 2.69.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Transactions at MP Materials

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MP shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of MP Materials from $45.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of MP Materials from $46.00 to $45.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on MP Materials from $47.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on MP Materials to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.39.

In related news, CFO Ryan Corbett sold 16,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.39, for a total transaction of $534,435.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 211,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,849,707.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Ryan Corbett sold 16,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.39, for a total value of $534,435.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 211,476 shares in the company, valued at $6,849,707.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Daniel Allen Gold sold 150,489 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.20, for a total value of $4,996,234.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,132,765 shares in the company, valued at $37,607,798. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 313,924 shares of company stock valued at $10,238,467 over the last three months. Company insiders own 41.30% of the company’s stock.

MP Materials Profile

(Get Rating)

MP Materials Corp. owns and operates rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

Featured Stories

