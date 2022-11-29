Solstein Capital LLC Cuts Stake in Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR)

Solstein Capital LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR – Get Rating) by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 805,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 350,883 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC owned about 0.11% of Endeavor Group worth $805,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EDR. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Endeavor Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $255,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Endeavor Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Endeavor Group in the second quarter worth approximately $193,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Endeavor Group by 24.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,045,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,498,000 after buying an additional 202,300 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its holdings in Endeavor Group by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 11,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 919 shares during the last quarter. 34.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EDR traded up 0.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching 21.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,300,075. The stock’s 50-day moving average is 21.19 and its 200-day moving average is 21.91. Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of 17.42 and a 1 year high of 35.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.64, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

In other Endeavor Group news, insider Christian Muirhead sold 19,502 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of 25.19, for a total value of 491,255.38. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 81,388.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, insider Christian Muirhead sold 19,502 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of 25.19, for a total value of 491,255.38. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,231 shares in the company, valued at 81,388.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, President Mark S. Shapiro sold 3,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of 21.58, for a total transaction of 64,847.90. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 47,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 1,030,099.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 265,267 shares of company stock valued at $6,167,331 in the last ninety days. 84.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on EDR shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Endeavor Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Endeavor Group from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Endeavor Group in a report on Thursday, August 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Endeavor Group from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of 30.70.

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as an entertainment, sports, and content company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Owned Sports Properties, Events, Experiences & Rights, and Representation. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, Professional Bull Rider, Euroleague, and Diamond Baseball Holdings, that license broadcast and other intellectual property rights and operate exclusive live events.

