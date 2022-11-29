Solstein Capital LLC Acquires 2,342 Shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SDS)

Solstein Capital LLC grew its position in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SDS – Get Rating) by 46.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,342 shares during the quarter. Solstein Capital LLC’s holdings in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 were worth $370,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 by 70.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 8,599 shares during the last quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC purchased a new position in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 during the 2nd quarter worth $201,000. Bramshill Investments LLC purchased a new position in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 during the 1st quarter worth $397,000. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC purchased a new position in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 during the 1st quarter worth $13,914,000. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 during the 2nd quarter worth $307,000.

SDS traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $43.84. 129,309 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,417,547. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $48.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.49. ProShares UltraShort S&P500 has a 1 year low of $34.55 and a 1 year high of $57.07.

ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 (the Index). The Index is a measure of large-cap the United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts selected through a process that factors criteria, such as liquidity, price, market capitalization and financial viability.

