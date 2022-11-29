Sologenic (SOLO) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $65.01 Million

Sologenic (SOLO) traded down 3.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 29th. During the last seven days, Sologenic has traded down 16.6% against the US dollar. One Sologenic token can now be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00000987 BTC on popular exchanges. Sologenic has a total market capitalization of $65.01 million and $483,681.11 worth of Sologenic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002121 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000279 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000346 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,253.36 or 0.07601143 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $81.60 or 0.00494878 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000279 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 19.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4,963.34 or 0.30100800 BTC.

About Sologenic

Sologenic was first traded on March 2nd, 2020. Sologenic’s total supply is 399,947,699 tokens and its circulating supply is 399,870,594 tokens. Sologenic’s official Twitter account is @realsologenic and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Sologenic is https://reddit.com/r/sologenic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Sologenic’s official website is www.sologenic.org.

Buying and Selling Sologenic

According to CryptoCompare, “Sologenic is introducing a sophisticated ecosystem that facilitates users with investing, trading, and on-demand tokenization of assets such as stocks, ETFs, and fiat on top of the XRP Ledger. A tokenized stablecoin of TSLA stock or USD fiat is presented as TSLAƨ or USDƨ, respectively. These stablecoins are tradable and redeemable against XRP and SOLO on both CoinField exchange & XRPL DEX.Sologenic deploys SOLO coins for market-making and liquidity providing. SOLO coins are issued on the XRP Ledger allowing liquidity to be moved almost instantly. The ecosystem aims to eliminate entry barriers for individual and institutional crypto investors, allowing them to trade non-blockchain asset classes, such as stock, ETFs, and commodities, with one single cryptocurrency – SOLO.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sologenic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sologenic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sologenic using one of the exchanges listed above.

