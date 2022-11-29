Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR) Shares Sold by Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC

Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR – Get Rating) by 38.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 57,967 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,700 shares during the period. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sleep Number were worth $1,794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. River Road Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sleep Number during the 1st quarter worth $32,152,000. Stadium Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sleep Number by 174.0% during the first quarter. Stadium Capital Management LLC now owns 679,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,474,000 after buying an additional 431,728 shares in the last quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. grew its position in Sleep Number by 34.5% during the first quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 1,127,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,175,000 after buying an additional 289,476 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Sleep Number in the first quarter valued at about $5,872,000. Finally, Mairs & Power Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sleep Number by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 553,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,053,000 after acquiring an additional 58,563 shares during the period.

Get Sleep Number alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SNBR shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Sleep Number from $36.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Wedbush lowered their target price on Sleep Number from $33.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Sleep Number from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sleep Number presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.00.

Sleep Number Stock Performance

SNBR stock traded down $0.68 on Tuesday, reaching $27.85. The company had a trading volume of 4,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 494,577. The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.63 and its 200 day moving average is $37.46. The company has a market cap of $612.70 million, a P/E ratio of 12.30, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.83. Sleep Number Co. has a 1 year low of $24.04 and a 1 year high of $83.81.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $540.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $527.98 million. Sleep Number had a negative return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 2.52%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sleep Number Co. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Sleep Number Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, offers sleep solutions and services in the United States. The company designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, pillows, sheets, and other bedding products under the Sleep Number name. It also provides adjustable bases under the FlextFit, and smart beds under the Sleep Number 360 brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sleep Number Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sleep Number and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.