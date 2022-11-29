Skanska AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKSBF) Short Interest Up 146.8% in November

Skanska AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKSBF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 292,000 shares, an increase of 146.8% from the October 31st total of 118,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 730.0 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on SKSBF. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Skanska AB (publ) from SEK 160 to SEK 150 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Skanska AB (publ) in a report on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock.

Skanska AB (publ) Price Performance

OTCMKTS:SKSBF opened at $15.93 on Tuesday. Skanska AB has a 1-year low of $11.51 and a 1-year high of $26.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.26 and a 200 day moving average of $15.38.

Skanska AB (publ) Company Profile

Skanska AB (publ) operates as a construction and project development company in the Nordic region, Europe, and the United States. It operates through three segments: Construction, Residential Development, and Commercial Property Development. The Construction segment builds bridges, roads, harbors, quays, hospitals, residences, and schools.

Further Reading

