SKALE Network (SKL) Trading Up 8.7% This Week

SKALE Network (SKL) traded up 1.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on November 29th. One SKALE Network token can currently be bought for $0.0268 or 0.00000164 BTC on major exchanges. SKALE Network has a total market cap of $107.73 million and $4.26 million worth of SKALE Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, SKALE Network has traded 8.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

SKALE Network Token Profile

SKALE Network’s genesis date was August 17th, 2020. SKALE Network’s total supply is 5,447,166,667 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,013,686,004 tokens. SKALE Network’s official Twitter account is @skalenetwork. SKALE Network’s official website is skale.space/?utm_medium=website&utm_source=coinmarketcap&utm_campaign=skalepage. The Reddit community for SKALE Network is https://reddit.com/r/skalenetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for SKALE Network is skale.space/blog/?utm_medium=website&utm_source=coinmarketcap&utm_campaign=skalepage.

SKALE Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SKALE Network is an open source Web3 platform intended to bring speed and configurability to blockchain. SKALE Network is the project by N.O.D.E. Foundation – the Lichtenstein Foundation that aims to advance development of Web3 technologies and make decentralized web more user friendly and accessible for developers, validators, and end users.N.O.D.E. Foundation partners with SKALE Labs, and other top entities and investors around the world to facilitate development of SKALE Network.SKALE Labs is the core team involved in creating the technology specs, creating the code, and growing use and awareness of the network. SKALE Labs is headquartered in San Francisco, California.”

