Sisecam Resources LP (NYSE:SIRE) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Sisecam Resources LP (NYSE:SIRE – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decline of 82.8% from the October 31st total of 6,400 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 18,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sisecam Resources

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIRE. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Sisecam Resources during the third quarter valued at $39,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new position in shares of Sisecam Resources during the third quarter valued at $250,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sisecam Resources during the third quarter valued at $288,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Sisecam Resources during the third quarter valued at $509,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Sisecam Resources during the third quarter valued at $521,000.

Get Sisecam Resources alerts:

Sisecam Resources Stock Down 1.7 %

Sisecam Resources stock traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $21.26. The company had a trading volume of 11,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,315. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.36. Sisecam Resources has a 12 month low of $16.00 and a 12 month high of $23.99. The company has a market capitalization of $420.95 million, a PE ratio of 7.43 and a beta of 0.68.

Sisecam Resources Announces Dividend

Sisecam Resources Company Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 7th. Sisecam Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.93%.

(Get Rating)

Sisecam Resources LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the trona ore mining and soda ash production businesses in the United States and internationally. It processes trona ore into soda ash, which is a raw material in flat glass, container glass, detergents, chemicals, paper, and other consumer and industrial products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sisecam Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sisecam Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.