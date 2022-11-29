Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday.
A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut Sinclair Broadcast Group from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I lifted their price objective on Sinclair Broadcast Group from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on Sinclair Broadcast Group from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.20.
Sinclair Broadcast Group Stock Performance
SBGI stock traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $18.02. The stock had a trading volume of 479,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 753,436. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.27. Sinclair Broadcast Group has a 52 week low of $16.05 and a 52 week high of $31.04. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.60.
Institutional Trading of Sinclair Broadcast Group
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ClariVest Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,175,000. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group during the 1st quarter worth about $518,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 40.6% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. raised its holdings in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 90,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,842,000 after purchasing an additional 22,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 2,535,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,731,000 after purchasing an additional 77,418 shares during the last quarter. 88.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Sinclair Broadcast Group
Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc operates as a media company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Broadcast and Local Sports. The Broadcast segment broadcasts free over-the-air programming, such as network provided programs, locally-produced news, local sporting events, programming from program service arrangements, syndicated entertainment programs, and programming to television viewing audiences in the communities through its local television stations.
