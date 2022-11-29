Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) Director Walter S. Woltosz Sells 20,000 Shares

Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP – Get Rating) Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.89, for a total transaction of $797,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,070,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $162,352,698.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ SLP traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $39.88. 217,043 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 123,491. Simulations Plus, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.18 and a 12 month high of $67.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $809.48 million, a PE ratio of 65.15 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.26.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Simulations Plus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.34%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Simulations Plus from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Simulations Plus in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Simulations Plus from $54.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of Simulations Plus to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Simulations Plus from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.67.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Simulations Plus by 98.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 159,768 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,144,000 after purchasing an additional 79,452 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Simulations Plus by 93.6% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 127,335 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,180,000 after purchasing an additional 61,549 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Simulations Plus by 17.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 322,982 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,933,000 after purchasing an additional 48,305 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Simulations Plus during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,392,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Simulations Plus by 407.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 51,431 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,622,000 after purchasing an additional 41,286 shares during the last quarter. 72.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for modeling and simulation, and prediction of molecular properties utilizing artificial intelligence and machine learning based technology worldwide. It operates through four segments: Simulations Plus, Cognigen, DILIsym, and Lixoft.

