Siacoin (SC) Trading Up 3.9% This Week

Siacoin (SC) traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on November 28th. Siacoin has a market cap of $131.92 million and $2.29 million worth of Siacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Siacoin has traded 3.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Siacoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0025 or 0.00000016 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $16,153.61 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0944 or 0.00000585 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $74.98 or 0.00464196 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00023594 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.22 or 0.00118961 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $135.04 or 0.00835995 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $110.02 or 0.00681089 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001712 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006181 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41.66 or 0.00257880 BTC.

About Siacoin

Siacoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 1st, 2015. Siacoin’s total supply is 52,589,902,991 coins. Siacoin’s official Twitter account is @skynetlabs and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Siacoin is https://reddit.com/r/siacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Siacoin’s official website is sia.tech.

Buying and Selling Siacoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Sia is an actively developed decentralized storage platform. Users all over the world contribute disk storage from their computers to form a decentralized network.Anybody with siacoins can rent storage from hosts on Sia. This is accomplish via “smart” storage contracts stored on the Sia blockchain. The smart contract provides a payment to the host only after the host has kept the file for a given amount of time. If the host loses the file, the host does not get paid.The distrubuted nature of the Sia network enables many optimizations in latency, throughput, reliability, and security. The decentralized nature of the Sia network enables anyone with storage to get paid, lowering the barrier to entry and reducing the overall price of cloud storage.The Sia cryptocurrency is live! You can rent storage using siacoins and hosts providing storage to the network receive compensation in the form of siacoins. The storage platform itself is still in beta, and only uploads that are 500mb or less in size are supported by the wallet.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Siacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Siacoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Siacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

