Siacoin Achieves Market Capitalization of $134.82 Million (SC)

Siacoin (SC) traded 2.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on November 28th. Siacoin has a market capitalization of $134.82 million and approximately $1.82 million worth of Siacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Siacoin has traded up 7.5% against the US dollar. One Siacoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0026 or 0.00000016 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Siacoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16,473.41 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000628 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $76.72 or 0.00465740 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00024859 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.67 or 0.00119389 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $138.61 or 0.00841404 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001927 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $112.44 or 0.00682540 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006082 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00257374 BTC.

Siacoin Profile

SC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 1st, 2015. Siacoin’s total supply is 52,590,682,991 coins. The Reddit community for Siacoin is https://reddit.com/r/siacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Siacoin’s official Twitter account is @skynetlabs and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Siacoin is sia.tech.

Siacoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Sia is an actively developed decentralized storage platform. Users all over the world contribute disk storage from their computers to form a decentralized network.Anybody with siacoins can rent storage from hosts on Sia. This is accomplish via “smart” storage contracts stored on the Sia blockchain. The smart contract provides a payment to the host only after the host has kept the file for a given amount of time. If the host loses the file, the host does not get paid.The distrubuted nature of the Sia network enables many optimizations in latency, throughput, reliability, and security. The decentralized nature of the Sia network enables anyone with storage to get paid, lowering the barrier to entry and reducing the overall price of cloud storage.The Sia cryptocurrency is live! You can rent storage using siacoins and hosts providing storage to the network receive compensation in the form of siacoins. The storage platform itself is still in beta, and only uploads that are 500mb or less in size are supported by the wallet.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Siacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Siacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Siacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Siacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Siacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.