Short Interest in Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. (NYSE:WHG) Increases By 123.0%

Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. (NYSE:WHG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,500 shares, a growth of 123.0% from the October 31st total of 7,400 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 13,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on WHG shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Westwood Holdings Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Westwood Holdings Group in a report on Sunday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Westwood Holdings Group alerts:

Westwood Holdings Group Trading Up 4.8 %

Shares of WHG traded up $0.51 on Tuesday, reaching $11.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,497. Westwood Holdings Group has a twelve month low of $9.55 and a twelve month high of $20.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.06 million, a PE ratio of 62.76 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.29 and a 200-day moving average of $12.40.

Westwood Holdings Group Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Westwood Holdings Group

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.37%. Westwood Holdings Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 352.94%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its position in Westwood Holdings Group by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 73,587 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,746 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Westwood Holdings Group by 323.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,139 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,161 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its position in Westwood Holdings Group by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 182,180 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,754,000 after purchasing an additional 33,805 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Westwood Holdings Group by 2,187.5% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,928 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in Westwood Holdings Group by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 457,458 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,313,000 after purchasing an additional 4,699 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.69% of the company’s stock.

Westwood Holdings Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Westwood Holdings Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manages investment assets and provides services for its clients. The company operates in two segments, Advisory and Trust. The Advisory segment provides investment advisory services to corporate retirement plans, public retirement plans, endowments, foundations, individuals, and the Westwood Funds; and investment sub-advisory services to mutual funds, pooled investment vehicles, and its Trust segment.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Westwood Holdings Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westwood Holdings Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.