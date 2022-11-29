Short Interest in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO) Declines By 75.0%

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,700 shares, a decrease of 75.0% from the October 31st total of 82,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 240,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Price Performance
Shares of HIO stock remained flat at $3.94 during trading hours on Monday. 232,963 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 252,205. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.97. Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund has a fifty-two week low of $3.60 and a fifty-two week high of $5.23.
Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.14%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund
About Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund
Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.
Featured Articles
