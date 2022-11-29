Short Interest in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO) Declines By 75.0%

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,700 shares, a decrease of 75.0% from the October 31st total of 82,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 240,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Price Performance

Shares of HIO stock remained flat at $3.94 during trading hours on Monday. 232,963 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 252,205. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.97. Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund has a fifty-two week low of $3.60 and a fifty-two week high of $5.23.

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.14%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund

About Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HIO. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 437,831 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,734,000 after buying an additional 83,936 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $443,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 7.2% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,210,020 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $8,752,000 after acquiring an additional 148,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1607 Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 46.3% in the first quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 526,458 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,353,000 after acquiring an additional 166,597 shares during the period.

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

