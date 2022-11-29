Short Interest in Turmalina Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:TBXXF) Decreases By 94.6%

Turmalina Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:TBXXF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 94.6% from the October 31st total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 74,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Turmalina Metals Price Performance

Shares of TBXXF remained flat at $0.22 during trading on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.27. Turmalina Metals has a 52 week low of $0.17 and a 52 week high of $0.51.

Turmalina Metals Company Profile

Turmalina Metals Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral resource properties in South America. The company explores for gold, copper, silver, and molybdenum deposits. Its principal property is the San Francisco project covering 34,651 hectares located in San Juan Province, Argentina.

