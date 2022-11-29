Short Interest in Turmalina Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:TBXXF) Decreases By 94.6%

Turmalina Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:TBXXF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 94.6% from the October 31st total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 74,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Turmalina Metals Price Performance
Shares of TBXXF remained flat at $0.22 during trading on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.27. Turmalina Metals has a 52 week low of $0.17 and a 52 week high of $0.51.
Turmalina Metals Company Profile
