Short Interest in The India Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IFN) Increases By 255.4%

The India Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IFN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 59,000 shares, an increase of 255.4% from the October 31st total of 16,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 90,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

The India Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE IFN traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $16.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 121,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,050. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.86. The India Fund has a one year low of $15.50 and a one year high of $22.60.

The India Fund Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be given a $1.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 21st. This represents a $6.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 40.10%. This is a positive change from The India Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46.

Institutional Trading of The India Fund

About The India Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in The India Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in The India Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in The India Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Keystone Financial Group grew its stake in The India Fund by 54.5% during the second quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 15,602 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 5,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new position in The India Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $334,000. Institutional investors own 12.62% of the company’s stock.

The India Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of India. It seeks to invest in stocks of small-cap, mid-cap, and large-cap companies. The fund employs a quantitative and fundamental analysis with a bottom-up stock picking and asset allocation approach to create its portfolio.

