Short Interest in The European Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EEA) Rises By 272.0%

The European Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EEA – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,300 shares, an increase of 272.0% from the October 31st total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

The European Equity Fund Trading Down 0.3 %

EEA stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.73. The stock had a trading volume of 12,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,251. The European Equity Fund has a one year low of $6.06 and a one year high of $11.93. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.21.

Institutional Trading of The European Equity Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EEA. 1607 Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of The European Equity Fund by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,884,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,281,000 after purchasing an additional 9,400 shares during the period. Shaker Financial Services LLC increased its position in The European Equity Fund by 1.5% in the second quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 259,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,850,000 after purchasing an additional 3,925 shares during the last quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC increased its position in The European Equity Fund by 6.5% in the second quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 254,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,820,000 after purchasing an additional 15,540 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its position in The European Equity Fund by 785.0% during the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 37,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 32,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in The European Equity Fund during the first quarter valued at $129,000. 51.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The European Equity Fund Company Profile

The European Equity Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund is managed by Deutsche Asset Management International GmbH. It invests in the public equity markets of Europe. The fund seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

