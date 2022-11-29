Short Interest in Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:TEI) Decreases By 85.8%

Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:TEI – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,500 shares, a decline of 85.8% from the October 31st total of 137,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 168,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund stock traded down $0.04 on Monday, hitting $4.99. The company had a trading volume of 100,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,940. Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund has a twelve month low of $4.33 and a twelve month high of $7.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.68 and a 200-day moving average of $5.12.

Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.042 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th.

Institutional Trading of Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund

Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund in the second quarter worth $33,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $63,000. CTC Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $65,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund by 31.9% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 20,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter.

Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc It is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It primarily invests in bonds issued by sovereign or sovereign-related entities and private sector companies.

