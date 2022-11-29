Short Interest in Société BIC SA (OTCMKTS:BICEY) Rises By 266.7%

Société BIC SA (OTCMKTS:BICEY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, an increase of 266.7% from the October 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Société BIC Trading Down 0.4 %
OTCMKTS BICEY traded down $0.13 on Tuesday, hitting $32.63. 1,383 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,664. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.59. Société BIC has a 52-week low of $24.30 and a 52-week high of $34.35.
About Société BIC
