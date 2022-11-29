Short Interest in Savills plc (OTCMKTS:SVLPF) Expands By 2,300.0%

Savills plc (OTCMKTS:SVLPF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a growth of 2,300.0% from the October 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

SVLPF stock opened at $8.44 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.99 and a 200-day moving average of $11.88. Savills has a 12-month low of $8.44 and a 12-month high of $9.31.

Savills plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides real estate services in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Africa, North America, and the Middle East. The company advises on commercial, residential, rural, and leisure properties; and offers corporate finance advisory, investment management, and a range of property-related financial services.

