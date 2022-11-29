Short Interest in Savills plc (OTCMKTS:SVLPF) Expands By 2,300.0%

Savills plc (OTCMKTS:SVLPF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a growth of 2,300.0% from the October 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Savills Price Performance
SVLPF stock opened at $8.44 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.99 and a 200-day moving average of $11.88. Savills has a 12-month low of $8.44 and a 12-month high of $9.31.
Savills Company Profile
