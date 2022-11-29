Short Interest in Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABRP) Drops By 83.3%

Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABRP – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 83.3% from the October 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Sabre Trading Up 3.9 %

SABRP traded up $2.86 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $76.41. 51 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,904. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.40. Sabre has a 1 year low of $64.61 and a 1 year high of $151.25.

Sabre Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $6.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.51%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Sabre

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SABRP. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sabre in the 2nd quarter valued at $399,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sabre by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 10,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Chicago Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sabre in the 2nd quarter worth $3,421,000. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Sabre by 9,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 4,268,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,424,000 after purchasing an additional 4,225,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Sabre by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 43,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,499,000 after purchasing an additional 6,546 shares in the last quarter.

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides software and technology solutions for the travel industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

