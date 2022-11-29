Short Interest in Revolution Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:REVH) Increases By 72.3%

Revolution Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:REVH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,200 shares, an increase of 72.3% from the October 31st total of 9,400 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 360,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Revolution Healthcare Acquisition

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in REVH. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Revolution Healthcare Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new stake in Revolution Healthcare Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth about $69,000. Berkley W R Corp purchased a new stake in Revolution Healthcare Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $96,000. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Revolution Healthcare Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Revolution Healthcare Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth about $120,000.

Revolution Healthcare Acquisition Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of Revolution Healthcare Acquisition stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $10.06. 111,351 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 214,344. Revolution Healthcare Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.62 and a 12-month high of $10.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.85.

Revolution Healthcare Acquisition Company Profile

Revolution Healthcare Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, share exchange, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. It focuses on pursuing opportunities in health care, life sciences, and technology industries.

