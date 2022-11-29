Short Interest in Real Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RLBD) Grows By 282.8%

Real Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RLBD – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,500 shares, an increase of 282.8% from the October 31st total of 6,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 447,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Real Brands Price Performance

OTCMKTS RLBD remained flat at $0.01 on Monday. 512,966 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 328,939. Real Brands has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.02.

About Real Brands

Real Brands, Inc engages in the extraction of hemp cannabinol (CBD) oil/isolate, wholesale of CBD oils and isolate, and production and sale of hemp-derived CBD products. It offers topical creams and gels, cosmetics, tinctures, oils, capsules, vape cartridges, oral sprays, lotions, and other products.

