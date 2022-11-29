Short Interest in PureTech Health plc (NASDAQ:PRTC) Drops By 66.7%

PureTech Health plc (NASDAQ:PRTC – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 66.7% from the October 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Separately, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on PureTech Health from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th.
PRTC stock traded up $2.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.00. 78 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,040. PureTech Health has a 12-month low of $18.15 and a 12-month high of $44.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.69.
PureTech Health plc, a clinical-stage biotherapeutics company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines for inflammatory, fibrotic and immunological, intractable cancers, lymphatic and gastrointestinal, neurological and neuropsychological, and other diseases in the United States. The company offers KarXT targeting muscarinic acetylcholine receptors to treat schizophrenia and psychosis in Alzheimer's disease; a regenerative biology platform for androgenetic alopecia, epithelial ageing, and other medical conditions; an immunomodulation platform to treat chronic and acute inflammatory disorders; oral therapies based on defined consortia of bacteria is isolated from the human microbiome; and therapies to treat cognitive dysfunction associated with depression, multiple sclerosis, post COVID and ICU, and cancer related conditions.
