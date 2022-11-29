Short Interest in PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PPERY) Drops By 88.9%

PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PPERY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, a decline of 88.9% from the October 31st total of 46,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 173,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk Price Performance

PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $12.82. The company had a trading volume of 30,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,531. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.51. PT Bank Mandiri has a 12-month low of $9.27 and a 12-month high of $13.76.

Get PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk alerts:

About PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk

(Get Rating)

Read More

PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in Indonesia, Singapore, Hong Kong, Timor Leste, Shanghai, Malaysia, the United Kingdom, and the Cayman Islands. It offers savings and current accounts, time deposits, demand deposits, and foreign currency savings and current accounts; motorcycle loans, mortgage loan, and housing loans, as well as loans for various purposes, such as education, home renovation, marriage, health, and other needs for individuals; and working capital loans, investment loans, people's business loans, syndicated loans, and micro business loans for businesses.

Receive News & Ratings for PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.