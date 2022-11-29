Short Interest in PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PPERY) Drops By 88.9%

PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PPERY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, a decline of 88.9% from the October 31st total of 46,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 173,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk Price Performance
PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $12.82. The company had a trading volume of 30,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,531. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.51. PT Bank Mandiri has a 12-month low of $9.27 and a 12-month high of $13.76.
About PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk (PPERY)
- Is Snowflake Poised for A Rebound After Its Recent Tumble?
- Will Sell-Side Support Drive Deer & Co To New Highs?
- Check Into The Hotel Rebound With These Welcoming Stocks
- China’s Zero-COVID Restrictions Can’t Stop JD.com
- Dell Technologies Shows Network Infrastructure Spending is Robust
Receive News & Ratings for PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.