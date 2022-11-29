Short Interest in PreveCeutical Medical Inc. (OTCMKTS:PRVCF) Drops By 42.1%

PreveCeutical Medical Inc. (OTCMKTS:PRVCF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,600 shares, a drop of 42.1% from the October 31st total of 49,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 47,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

PreveCeutical Medical Stock Performance

PreveCeutical Medical stock remained flat at $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.02 and its 200-day moving average is $0.02. PreveCeutical Medical has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.03.

About PreveCeutical Medical

PreveCeutical Medical Inc, a health sciences company, engages in the development of options for preventive and curative therapies utilizing organic and nature identical products. Its pipeline products include Cannabinoid Sol-Gel Delivery, a cannabinoid-based nose-to-brain delivery system that provides relief from various indications, including pain, inflammation, seizures, and neurological disorders; BSV Peptide Program for targeting cancer progression; Non-Addictive Analgesic for pain management; and Dual Gene Therapy for type 2 diabetes and obesity.

