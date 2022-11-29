Short Interest in Potomac Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PTBS) Decreases By 80.0%

Potomac Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PTBS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 80.0% from the October 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Potomac Bancshares Price Performance

OTCMKTS:PTBS remained flat at $16.95 during trading hours on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 1,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,268. The company has a market capitalization of $70.26 million and a PE ratio of 9.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.25. Potomac Bancshares has a 52-week low of $16.60 and a 52-week high of $20.00.

Potomac Bancshares (OTCMKTS:PTBS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.96 million during the quarter.

Potomac Bancshares Dividend Announcement

About Potomac Bancshares

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 1st. Potomac Bancshares’s payout ratio is 20.69%.

Potomac Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Charles Town that provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses. The company offers checking, savings, and individual retirement accounts; and certificates of deposit (CD). It also provides personal loans, including new and used vehicle, home equity, unsecured home improvement and personal, retail equipment, and lot loans, as well as loans secured by CD, and home equity lines of credit; commercial loans for building or office purchases, commercial real estate and construction, and production and administrative equipment purchases; lines of credit; mortgage, term, residential and commercial construction, commercial real estate, and agricultural loans; and credit and debit cards.

