Short Interest in POET Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:POET) Drops By 82.0%

POET Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:POET – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a decline of 82.0% from the October 31st total of 10,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on POET. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of POET Technologies from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of POET Technologies to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Paragon Capital Management Ltd increased its holdings in POET Technologies by 3.1% during the third quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd now owns 368,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,000 after buying an additional 11,100 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in POET Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $96,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in POET Technologies by 88.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 30,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 14,400 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in POET Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in POET Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $278,000. 2.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of POET traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.07. 25,870 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,172. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.04. POET Technologies has a 1 year low of $2.34 and a 1 year high of $11.00. The stock has a market cap of $112.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.14 and a beta of 0.81.

POET Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells discrete and integrated opto-electronic solutions in Canada, the United States, and Singapore. It offers integration solutions based on the POET Optical Interposer, a novel platform that allows the seamless integration of electronic and photonic devices into a single multi-chip module using advanced wafer-level semiconductor manufacturing techniques and packaging methods.

