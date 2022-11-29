Short Interest in Pintec Technology Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:PT) Rises By 137.0%

Pintec Technology Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:PT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 109,500 shares, a growth of 137.0% from the October 31st total of 46,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 284,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Pintec Technology Price Performance

NASDAQ:PT opened at $0.38 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.02. Pintec Technology has a fifty-two week low of $0.25 and a fifty-two week high of $7.10.

About Pintec Technology

Pintec Technology Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online technology platform that enables financial services in the People's Republic of China. The company connects business partners and financial partners on its platform and enables them to provide financial services to end users.

