Short Interest in Pintec Technology Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:PT) Rises By 137.0%

Pintec Technology Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:PT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 109,500 shares, a growth of 137.0% from the October 31st total of 46,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 284,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Pintec Technology Price Performance
NASDAQ:PT opened at $0.38 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.02. Pintec Technology has a fifty-two week low of $0.25 and a fifty-two week high of $7.10.
About Pintec Technology
