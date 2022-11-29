Short Interest in PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PCN) Drops By 74.6%

PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PCN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,300 shares, a drop of 74.6% from the October 31st total of 68,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 115,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $12.65. The company had a trading volume of 101,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,377. PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund has a one year low of $11.67 and a one year high of $18.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.16.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be issued a $0.112 dividend. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th.
PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors.
