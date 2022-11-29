Short Interest in PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PCN) Drops By 74.6%

PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PCN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,300 shares, a drop of 74.6% from the October 31st total of 68,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 115,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund Price Performance

Shares of PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $12.65. The company had a trading volume of 101,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,377. PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund has a one year low of $11.67 and a one year high of $18.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.16.

Get PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund alerts:

PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be issued a $0.112 dividend. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund

PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund Company Profile

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund in the second quarter worth $94,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund in the second quarter worth $128,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund in the second quarter worth $131,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund in the second quarter worth $144,000. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund in the second quarter worth $152,000.

(Get Rating)

PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.