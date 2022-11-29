Short Interest in Ono Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OPHLF) Drops By 39.2%

Ono Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OPHLF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 902,300 shares, a decline of 39.2% from the October 31st total of 1,484,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3,007.7 days.

Ono Pharmaceutical Stock Performance

Shares of OPHLF traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $25.17. The stock had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 455. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.33. Ono Pharmaceutical has a fifty-two week low of $22.69 and a fifty-two week high of $27.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.18 and a beta of 0.42.

Get Ono Pharmaceutical alerts:

Ono Pharmaceutical Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ono Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, produces, purchases, and sells pharmaceuticals and diagnostic reagents worldwide. It offers OPDIVO intravenous infusions for the treatment of malignant tumors; KYPROLIS for intravenous injection; EMEND capsules/PROEMEND intravenous injections for chemotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting; DEMSER capsules for improvement of the symptoms in patients with pheochromocytoma; and MEKTOVI, VELEXBRU, and ADLUMIZ tablets, as well as BRAFTOVI capsules for malignant tumors.

