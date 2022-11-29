Short Interest in Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund (NYSE:JHAA) Drops By 99.0%

Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund (NYSE:JHAA – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 99.0% from the October 31st total of 10,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE JHAA traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $9.03. The company had a trading volume of 9,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,490. Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund has a 1-year low of $8.75 and a 1-year high of $9.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.03 and its 200-day moving average is $9.10.

Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund

About Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $848,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund by 41.2% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 6,714 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund by 332.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 3,353 shares during the period. Relative Value Partners Group LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $555,000. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $295,000.

Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund seeks to provide a high level of current income and return the original $9.875 net asset value per common share on or about 1 Dec 2023.*

The Fund invests in a portfolio of primarily corporate debt securities, including bonds and senior loans. The Fund may invest in other types of securities including convertible securities and other types of debt instruments and derivatives that provide comparable economic exposure to the corporate debt market.

