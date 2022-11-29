Short Interest in Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (OTCMKTS:NPNYY) Declines By 79.4%

Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (OTCMKTS:NPNYY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decrease of 79.4% from the October 31st total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 507,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS NPNYY remained flat at $4.17 during mid-day trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 67,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,194. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.56. Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha has a 52-week low of $3.30 and a 52-week high of $21.68.

About Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha

Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha provides marine, land, and air transportation services worldwide. The company offers various logistics services, including liner trading services, such as container shipping, and terminal and stevedoring services for containerships, car carriers, and cruise ships; and air cargo transportation services.

