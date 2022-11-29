Short Interest in Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (OTCMKTS:NPNYY) Declines By 79.4%

Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (OTCMKTS:NPNYY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decrease of 79.4% from the October 31st total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 507,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS NPNYY remained flat at $4.17 during mid-day trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 67,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,194. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.56. Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha has a 52-week low of $3.30 and a 52-week high of $21.68.
About Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha
