Short Interest in Nightfood Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NGTF) Rises By 983.3%

Nightfood Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NGTF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,000 shares, a growth of 983.3% from the October 31st total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 199,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Nightfood Stock Performance
NGTF traded up $0.00 on Tuesday, hitting $0.15. The company had a trading volume of 142,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,448. Nightfood has a 52-week low of $0.08 and a 52-week high of $0.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.15.
Nightfood Company Profile
