Short Interest in Nightfood Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NGTF) Rises By 983.3%

Nightfood Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NGTF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,000 shares, a growth of 983.3% from the October 31st total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 199,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Nightfood Stock Performance

NGTF traded up $0.00 on Tuesday, hitting $0.15. The company had a trading volume of 142,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,448. Nightfood has a 52-week low of $0.08 and a 52-week high of $0.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.15.

Nightfood Company Profile

Nightfood Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of sleep-friendly snack food products in the United States. It offers ice cream, chips, and cookies under the Nightfood brand. The company sells its products through retailers and distributors. Nightfood Holdings, Inc was founded in 2010 and is based in Tarrytown, New York.

