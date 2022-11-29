Short Interest in Montage Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:MAUTF) Expands By 207.0%

Montage Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:MAUTF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 57,400 shares, an increase of 207.0% from the October 31st total of 18,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 52,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.
Montage Gold Stock Performance
Montage Gold stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $0.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 95,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,889. Montage Gold has a 52 week low of $0.34 and a 52 week high of $0.76. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.45.
Montage Gold Company Profile
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Montage Gold (MAUTF)
- Is Snowflake Poised for A Rebound After Its Recent Tumble?
- Will Sell-Side Support Drive Deer & Co To New Highs?
- Check Into The Hotel Rebound With These Welcoming Stocks
- China’s Zero-COVID Restrictions Can’t Stop JD.com
- Dell Technologies Shows Network Infrastructure Spending is Robust
Receive News & Ratings for Montage Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Montage Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.