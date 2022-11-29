Short Interest in Montage Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:MAUTF) Expands By 207.0%

Montage Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:MAUTF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 57,400 shares, an increase of 207.0% from the October 31st total of 18,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 52,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Montage Gold Stock Performance

Montage Gold stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $0.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 95,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,889. Montage Gold has a 52 week low of $0.34 and a 52 week high of $0.76. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.45.

Montage Gold Company Profile

Montage Gold Corp., a precious metals exploration and development company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. Its flagship property is the Koné Gold Project covering an area of 1,442 square kilometers located in the Côte d'Ivoire, West Africa. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

