Short Interest in Maxpro Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:JMAC) Declines By 81.0%

Maxpro Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:JMAC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 81.0% from the October 31st total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Maxpro Capital Acquisition Stock Performance

JMAC stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $10.22. The company had a trading volume of 112,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,829. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.10. Maxpro Capital Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.87 and a 12 month high of $10.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Maxpro Capital Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $102,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Maxpro Capital Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $108,000. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Maxpro Capital Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $120,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in Maxpro Capital Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $129,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Maxpro Capital Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $134,000. Institutional investors own 69.79% of the company’s stock.

About Maxpro Capital Acquisition

Maxpro Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Taipei City, Taiwan.

